STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit made a stop in Steubenville Monday.

Their mission is to educate people and remember the sacrifice of those who served past and present.

The entire unit is full of the history of the Wreaths and how it was founded and what the 10 bouquets stand for.

Each one standing for a special quality; belief, love, strength, honesty, humility, ambitions, optimism, concern, pride, and hopes and dreams.

“It’s very humbling to listen to him and everybody comes out with tears in there eyes you know so yeah if you’ve never seen this unit before yeah you think oh that’s not much but let me tell you if there’s a deep deep learning experience when you go through here.” Le’Ann Gibbons – Secretary of the Unionport Chapter No. 360 Order of the Eastern Star “

“Every family in America has somewhere along the line has a family member relative friend or something that’s a veteran so when they don’t want to begin understand what we’re doing is to honor veterans and always remember them.” Fred Thompson – Wreaths Across America Driver Ambassador “

If you would like to learn more about the program you can head on over to wreathsacrossamerica.org.