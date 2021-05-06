WVNCC and Franciscan University pave the way for students

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Together, West Virginia Northern Community College and Franciscan University of Steubenville are paving the way for WVNCC students.

But not all students can benefit.

If you’re kid goes to WVNCC, they could go to Franciscan University to finish their Bachelor’s seemlessly.

Seemlessly… meaning without losing any credits or taking classes they don’t need.

But all that depends on their major. This only affects Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Early Education majors.

They say they’ll now work through the program in a timely manner.

University officials call this a big benefit to the students.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the students but also the community. Franciscan University will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. We’ve been a part of this community, and to formulize this relationship with our neighbors, it’s just a great opportunity. So, I look forward to how it serves the community, but also how it serves the students.” Father Dave Pivonka, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville

University officials also say this will help students pick Franciscan over other options — where there may not be a formal pathway.