You hear these warnings often, but they could save a life on flooded roadways

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – With flooding possible over the next few days, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a few reminders for drivers.

Drivers hear these warnings a lot, but they can save a life.

First, make sure your car is in top working order with good windshield wipers. Officials said you don’t want to be driving on bald tires in the rain.

Remember to turn your headlights on and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you.

Also, never drive through any standing or moving water.

We always every year handle crashes like that. People think they can drive through the water even though it is moving a little bit and they do get swept away. Every year we handle crashes like that. Lieutenant Robert Bodo, Commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol Steubenville Post

Lieutenant Bodo also advises drivers to slow down and take their time. Following safety precautions doesn’t just keep you safe, but others on the roadways too.

If you’re driving in excess of the speed limit and you do hydroplane, you lose total control of your car. That does cause a severe backup on the roadway. Once you lose control of your car you can cause several crashes beyond that. Lieutenant Robert Bodo, Commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol Steubenville Post

He said if you don’t have to be driving while it’s raining, stay home.