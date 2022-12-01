JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With the colder temperatures of winter setting in your pets need a little extra care when they go outside.

Jefferson County Human Society employees say most cities in Jefferson County have laws to protect pets. Some say if the temperatures get to 32 degrees or below a pet cannot be outside unattended for longer than 30 minutes.

JCHS also shared another tip for cold weather. Keep your pets’ nails trimmed short to prevent slipping and sliding on icy surfaces.

Also remember, not all ice melt is pet safe.

You want to wipe the paws off after going outside for a walk, get that salt off of their paws, it can irritate and then they’re going to ingest it. Also, you can use a paw protectant, such as like a salve, a Vaseline kind of balm. Brandi DeNoon-Damewood, Marketing and Outreach Manager, JCHS

For more information about pet laws and ordinances in your area you can go on your city’s website.