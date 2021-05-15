Find the perfect job at the WTRF Job Fair in June

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) —

If you’re one of the many businesses looking for new employees– look no further.

We’re less than a month away from the WTRF Job Fair.

This year, Oglebay is the main sponsor and they say there are still some tables available.

Typically– the job fair welcomes around 50 businesses, though this year looks like there’s a greater need.

Luckily, that should be no issue with the new location at Wheeling Ice Rink.

Now, if you’re looking for a job– come prepared for an interview. Some businesses do on the spot interviews at the job fair.

Again, it’s not until June.