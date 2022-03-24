Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 40 years since Billy Joel sang in “Allentown” that they’ve shut all the factories down and taken all the coal from the ground.

And the years since then haven’t been easy on fossil fuels, with the push for green energy and an unfavorable regulatory environment.

But in 2022, oil and gas is still a big reason why we can turn our lights on.

If you go all the way back into the ’70s when we thought we were running out of crude oil, there was a time where people didn’t see a future in the oil and gas industry. Thankfully, that was not the case. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

But it did lead to a gap in hiring, which means those who want to retire now are looking to pass the torch.

They call it the ‘great crew change.’

Now the companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair next week are looking for a new generation to power the country.

No matter what your skill set is, Chadsey says you have a place—and it goes beyond just working on a drilling rig.

Do you want to work outside? Do you want to work inside in a lab? Do you want to go work at the statehouse? Do you want to do things like this? So it all just kind of depends what your interests are, what your skill sets are.” Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

A quick look around the world shows it’s a great time to make use of those interests and skill sets.

The Ukraine situation has shown the downsides of importing our energy, and the benefits of getting more of it right here.

So as long as you’re focused on safety, as long as you’re focused on the environment, and you can show up on time, you can be drug free, can’t emphasize that enough, you can have a nice career in the oil and gas industry. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

That gets to the bottom line in looking for any career—the pay.

It does depend on your education — but Chadsey did drop a tantalizing hint for those interested in the field.

But we see careers that are actually six figures plus. And that’s sometimes right out of the gate too. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

So bring your resume next Tuesday—and see if you’re interested in being a part of the great crew change for a well-staffed ship.

The fair will be March 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highlands Event Center.