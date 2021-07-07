Job hunting? Look no further! Primanti Bros. hiring more positions

Triadelphia, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re job hunting — you’re in luck!

The demand at Primanti Bros. has spiked: More customers are filling up the restaurants and ordering online, which only means the demand to fill positions has never been higher.

There’s a variety of positions at Primanti Bros. up for grabs, and across the board, the restaurant says they’re hiring primarily hourly positions.

That includes everything from bartenders and servers to cooks and hosts.

There’s never been a better time to get involved in terms of restaurants are busy, people are friendly, and it’s a great time to get back in the restaurant. Ryan Wilkinson, director of marketing for Primanti Bros.

The Primanti Bros. Hiring Days starts tomorrow and will happen again on the 15th.

It goes from 11 to 8 both days.

The restaurant says its can offer great pay and benefits, plus if you go to the event, they’re giving away free sandwiches.

The restaurant also says to be ready for on-the-spot interviews and job offers.