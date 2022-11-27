ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in need of dispatchers.

At the beginning of the year, the St. Clairsville Post says they are losing a dispatcher to retirement and they encourage those who wish to become one to apply now.

They are paid $23.22 an hour and Post Commander, Lt. Maurice Waddell says if someone wants to learn more about it they can come in and shadow a dispatcher to see how they job is done.

He says they run the CAD system, answer phones, and dispatch information on to troopers out on the road.

“Dispatchers are our lifeline when it comes to getting us the help that we need if we are out on the road or anybody else that’s out on the road as well needing help. So they play a critical role in our operations and that’s why we’re trying to fill that need for that position.” LT. MAURICE WADDELL- POST COMMANDER, OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

If you have additional questions or would like to apply you can call the St. Clairsville Post at 740-695-0915.