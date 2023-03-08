WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Looking for a job can be difficult, no matter which profession you’re in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It can become more of a strain for people who have barriers to re-entry into the community.

The Re-Entry Alliance for the Ohio Valley is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 9 that will be filled with second-chance employers.

It’s meant to help people who have a history of incarceration or charges on their record find jobs.

We know that employers are actively seeking employees. People are having a hard time getting their positions filled. On the flip side, we have this population of people actively looking for work and then they’re doing background checks. What some employers don’t understand, even if you’ve never been convicted, you’ve just been charged and those charges were dropped, they still show up on background checks. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director, Ohio County Family Resource Network

More than 40 tables will be set up with opportunities to explore as well as resources people may need.

Some second-chance employers will be on site to meet with attendees and there will be applications available for even more jobs.

Organizers encourage individuals to show up and see what opportunities are out there.

We recognize that there are barriers to employment and sometimes that might be that you don’t have clothes that you would wear to a job interview. So, come as you are. We want to make sure you get the information that you need. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director, Ohio County Family Resource Network.

This is the first time that the Re-Entry Alliance for the Ohio Valley is having a job fair.

Raymer said the group of 30-plus individuals, organizations and people with lived experiences has been planning this for a while and educating employers.

The Re-Entry Job and Resource fair is this Thursday, March 9th.

It will be at the gym at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it, jobs will be posed after the event at OCFRN.com.