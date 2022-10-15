WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

With baby boomers retiring, trades workers are starting to be in short supply.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



Trades are a viable career path to consider. That includes carpenters, masons, ironworkers, electricians and more.



And young people are not going into the trades. So there are fewer skilled trades workers out there.



Financial expert Jason Haswell says young people need to realize that college is not for everyone, and consider the trades as a viable career path.

Haswell says you get paid while you’re an apprentice. And you can end up with a good career.

And you don’t have a lot of student loans to pay off. He says, depending on your aptitudes, it may suit you better than college.