MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The annual John Marshall High School Queen of Queens Pageant is Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. in the school’s Center for Performing Arts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The pageant features 10 senior girls competing for the crown and the honor of representing the

Monarchs in the OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant in July.

Participants include Pearl Chambers, Madelyn Cisar, Rebekah Clark, Maria Evans, Emma Felton, Lauren Riggenbach, Kieremy Riggle, Khloe Trussell, Faith Wachter and Grey Woods.



Each contestant will be scored in three categories: interview, talent and

poise/presentation.



Tony Summers will be the Master of Ceremonies. and the Pageant Coordinator is Tracey Filben.



There is a fee to see this showcase of talent. Tickets are available at the door, which opens at

6:30 pm.