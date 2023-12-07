MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The music department at John Marshall High School brought the sounds of the season to Marshall County for their 6th Annual Monarch Tidings Christmas Concert.

A combination of ensembles were brought together including the Concert and Steel Bands, Concert and Monarch Choirs, the Orchestra, and the String and Symphony Orchestras.

This unique event is also student produced, with the WJMH Media students recording the entire production to be aired later on their station.

We spoke to the orchestra director before the show as all of the hard work these musicians put in was about to pay off in their performance.

”We have a number of students that are involved in the performance this evening. It features a number of classics, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to very nostalgic pieces like “The Chipmunk Song.” There is definitely something for everyone and we’re looking forward to a great performance. Justin Jones – Orchestra Director, John Marshall High School

If you weren’t able to make it out, the entire production will be airing on Christmas Eve from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on WTRF CBS, and again on Christmas Morning from 6:00am to 7:00am on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.