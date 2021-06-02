High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel retires with final flight over John Marshall High School

John Marshall High School

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Glen Dale, WV (WTRF) – If you noticed a low flying plane in Marshall County on Wednesday, that was no mistake.   

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Rodd Morris is set to retire this Sunday on D-Day and chose to celebrate with one final flight. 

His path for that flight was over his alma mater, John Marshall High School.  

He served 10 years in the army flying UH1 helicopters and 22 years in the Air Force flying C130 cargo planes, which is what he chose to fly today. 

Lieutenant Colonel Morris’ twin brother Todd Morris said this new phase of his brother’s life will take some time to get used to. 

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment being that he’s been a career military guy.  He been in it his whole life.  He’s done a few years in the army, now he’s finishing up with the air force.  He’s even told me it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment.  I’ve never seen him flying a plane so it’s really cool.” 

Todd Morris – Lt. Col. Morris’ brother

As for what he plans to do in retirement, Todd Morris said he thinks his brother plans to take it easy and travel these United States.  

