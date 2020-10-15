Another new COVID-19 case confirmed at John Marshall High School

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thursday afternoon, working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 at John Marshall High School.

The confirmed case was contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission within the school.

Today’s confirmed case is unrelated to the cases reported yesterday and last week

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to

operate as normal on the current four-day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.



Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at the school.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct

contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this

time.



In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly,

however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of

COVID-19 locally.