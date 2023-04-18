ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Brad Paisley will perform at Herbert Hoover High School’s opening night at Husky Stadium, according to a tweet from the school’s Twitter and Facebook page.

The opening night will pit HHHS against John Marshall, Paisley’s alma mater.

No details have been made if Paisley is set to perform but the school’s social media pages say tickets and more official details will be coming soon.

They say it will be on August 19 at 6 p.m.

Paisley toured the former school in 2016 days after the Elk River flooding.

Paisley was born in Glen Dale in Marshall County on Oct. 28, 1972.