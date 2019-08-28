CA House Band of the week: John Marshall

There’s a legacy of a great band to be upheld at John Marshall High School, and this year’s band does just that. With 46 members, the band stands strong on the field as they play some familiar classic rock hits. Tracey Filben has been the band director at JM for 17 years and says it’s the kids that keep bringing her back.

It’s just so exciting every year to meet new kids and to have people move up and become upper classmen. And They’re so excited about what the new show is going to be and what new events we’re going to have. It’s a really contagious and fun atmosphere TRACEY FILBEN- JM BAND DIRECTOR

Filben has many students who “Double-Dip” in the band and other activities. In fact-Senior Bradley, Clark plays football and is in the band.

There’s plenty of time for them to make choices down the road. So, our kids can be athletes and, in the band, and in theater and in CTE courses and we just share time with everything TRACEY FILBEN- JM BAND DIRECTOR

Senior Madilyn Blake says you’d be amazed how excited everyone gets when the band plays through the hallways on gameday.

I mean we are in the stands having just as much fun as the student section, and it’s awesome because we’re right next to each other. So, we can feed off that energy. And football games are just a whole different experience MADILYN BLAKE- SR. TRUMPET SECTION LEADER

And when asked why Blake continues to return each year-she says it’s the experience.

And I know that sounds cliché, but I learned responsibility. I learned punctuality. I learned how to manage my time. It’s just a big lesson. Like I said, responsibility. It teaches you a lot. And along the way-it’s fun! MADILYN BLAKE- SR. TRUMPET SECTION LEADER

Brayden Snider is the Field Director this year. He says the band’s comradery is what sets them apart from other bands in the valley.