CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, honored the John Marshall High School Softball team with a day at the State Capitol.

Governor Jim Justice welcomed Coach Ed West and the softball team to the Capitol. The Monarchs were presented a Legislative Citation for recently winning the State Championship. Delegate Charlie Reynolds delivered the citation. Reynolds also introduced the Monarchs to Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

“Monarch leadership is the best when people barely know they exist, their work is done, their aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves,” Reynolds said.

John Marshall won 6-2 in the Class AAA state championship.

Reynolds, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2020, serves as vice chairman of the Committee on Workforce Development, member of House Finance, Veterans Affairs and is a member of Health and Energy.