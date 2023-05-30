WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Tuesday was media night for the annual Tom Bechtel OVAC All-Star game which will be played Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Ben’s Field.

Two of the players on the West Virginia squad are just coming off winning the triple-A state championship, John Marshall’s Paytyn Tucker and Kadence Pettit.

They will get a chance to wear the Brown and Gold one last time to not only represent their school but also their state.

Tucker said, “It just feels really good and it definitely has not sunk in yet I’ve had a lot of congratulations from the past five days, they’re still continuing and all the love and support feels amazing.”

Pettit added, “I’m so excited I grew up with these girls all my life and I can’t wait to go on the field one more time and play with them.”

There could be other state champs in the game as Steubenville’s Jules King and her coach Gus DiMarzio are on the Ohio roster. They have a little business first in the state final four Thursday when they meet Canfield at Firestone Stadium in Akron.