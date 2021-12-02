John Marshall continues holiday tradition with Monarch Tidings Concert

The John Marshall High School Music Department is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert.

The fourth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 12:30 pm and 6:00 pm in the JM Center for Performing Arts in Glen Dale.

The student-produced, one-day-only event will feature selections from a combination of ensembles including Concert Band, Steel Band, Concert Choir, Monarch Choir, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra. Andrew Beckett and Gabriel Garrison will serve as hosts of the show.

Festive tunes such as “Santa’s On His Way” and “A Holiday Festival” along with well-known

favorites “We Three Kings”, “Jolly Old St. Nick” and “Joy to the World” will deck the halls of the CPA with Christmas cheer.



WJMH Media will record the concert. The production will be shown in its entirety on the WJMH

Media YouTube page beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021. It can also be viewed on WLUTV, West Liberty University’s TV station on Xfinity channel 14, and topperstation.com around Christmastime.



This holiday concert is open to the public and an admission fee will be charged.

Tickets can be purchased online at johnmarshallhs.com or at the door. To allow 100% capacity, anyone

attending the performance must wear a mask. Any type of recording or social media posting of

the concert is prohibited.