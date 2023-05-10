MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The John Marshall Lady Monarchs were looking for revenge after falling to Morgantown in sectional play on Tuesday.

The WVSSAC softball sectional continued on Wednesday as Morgantown and John Marshall squared off for the Region 1 Section 1 title and this time the winner took it all.

Morgantown v. John Marshall 🥎

3A Region 1 Section 1 Championship.

JM brought in 6 runs in the 2nd.

At the top of the 3rd the Monarchs has a 8-0 lead. @WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB @MohiganAthletic pic.twitter.com/2eWVFUAmHf — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 10, 2023

The Monarchs headed into the field with a 10-0 lead over the Mohigans.

The John Marshall Lady Monarchs take down Morgantown in five innings 10-0.

They advance to regionals where they’ll take on the University Hawks. @WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB pic.twitter.com/fEaOB1Pavf — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 10, 2023

John Marshall takes down Morgantown in five innings with a final score of 10-0.

Pitcher Kadence Pettit had eight strikes out and only gave up two hit.

“We knew that yesterday…it kicked us in the butt, and we lost a little confidence but today we were ready to fight. I struggled a little bit. I was leaving too many balls over the plate. So today I had to come in and hit my spots perfectly and just try to do my best and get them out. Because I have incredible defense behind me so all I have to do is put it on the plate and they can hit it.” Kadence Pettit, John Marshall Pitcher

The Monarchs advance to regionals where they will face the University Hawks in game one next week.