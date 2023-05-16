MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The rainy day did not stop regional play at John Marshall.

John Marshall (26-4) battled University (24-6) in the 3A region one championship on Tuesday.

The Monarchs beat University in game one 2-0.

Rain or shine regional play is happening here in Moundsville.

It’s game two of the 3A region 1 match up as University (24-6) battles John Marshall (26-4). @WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB pic.twitter.com/eFab4GCI7V — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 16, 2023

The Monarchs quickly got ahead in the first inning, scoring two runs.

Pitcher Kadence Pettit only allowed four hits, no runs, and had six strike outs.

In the 3rd inning, Ava Blake crushed a home run over center field, they scored five runs that inning.

We are heading into the top of the 5th inning. John Marshall pulls away 8-0.@WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB pic.twitter.com/zWt3Qkf9vo — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 16, 2023

The Monarchs head to the state tournament for the third year in a row, defeating University 8-0 in five innings.

Captain Ava Blake says they’re ready to make some noise down in Charleston.

“We are absolutely feeling every emotion right now, especially for me and the captains for this to be our third year in a row to go back down state and compete for a state title. It’s just an unbelievable feeling…It all starts in pregame. Doing the same routine, making sure I’m working on the things that I need to work on, taking pitches where they need to go. So, I carry that into the box whenever I step onto the field and the whole world just goes quite for a minute and I kind of just let it all out there. Just leave it all out on the field every time.” Ava Blake, JMHS softball captian

The state tournament will be played in Charleston on May 24-25.