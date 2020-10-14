John Marshall High School announces 1 new COVID-19 case

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- John Marshall High School announced one new COVID-19 case.

The confirmed case is not from infection transmission within the school and is unrelated to the cases reported last week.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct

contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this

time.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration will be at JMHS this evening to do a comprehensive deep cleaning.



Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to

operate as normal on the current four-day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.



Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at the school.

Marshall County is currently having free public testing due to the county turning “orange” on the county alert map.