Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- John Marshall High School announced one new COVID-19 case.
The confirmed case is not from infection transmission within the school and is unrelated to the cases reported last week.
Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct
contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this
time.
Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration will be at JMHS this evening to do a comprehensive deep cleaning.
Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to
operate as normal on the current four-day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday.
Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at the school.
Marshall County is currently having free public testing due to the county turning “orange” on the county alert map.
- John Marshall High School announces 1 new COVID-19 case
- ‘That’s animal abuse’: Woman caught on video violently hurling puppy at man
- ‘Superspreader’ billboard takes aim at President Trump ahead of Des Moines rally
- ‘Not Our Faith’: Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump
- Stimulus checks: Mnuchin says stimulus deal before election will be ‘difficult’