John Marshall High School holding Shine-Thru Parade for People with Special Needs

John Marshall High School
Bowman UMC announced that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2022, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The exciting prom night experience will celebrate people with special needs.

Shine-Thru Parades will be held locally on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at John Marshall High School, Glen Dale, WV 26038.

The Parades will be a drive-thru adaptation of Night to Shine with a drive down the red carpet, cheering paparazzi, photography opportunities, music, dancing, and more.

Then a captivating Virtual Celebration hosted by Tim and Demi Tebow will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The pre-recorded event will include a virtual walk down the red carpet, karaoke, dancing, special guests and more.

“We can’t wait to be able to celebrate the honored guests of Night to Shine this year knowing how important this kind of joy and connection are!” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

