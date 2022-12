MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department invites you to celebrate the holiday season by watching the fifth annual Monarch Tidings broadcast on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley on Christmas Eve.

Well-known favorites “Feliz Navidad,” “Let It Snow,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” will deck the airwaves with Christmas cheer.



You can watch the broadcast on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley on Christmas Eve starting at 5 p.m.