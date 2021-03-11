John Marshall High School Queen of Queens Pageant Announced

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- The annual John Marshall High School Queen of Queens Pageant is Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 7:00 pm in the school’s Center for Performing Arts.
This year’s pageant features eight senior girls competing for the crown and the honor of
representing the Monarchs in the OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant in July.
Each contestant will be scored in three categories which include interview, talent and
poise/presentation.
Tony Summers will be the Master of Ceremonies and the Pageant Coordinator is Tracey Filben.
There is a fee to see this showcase of talent.
Presale tickets are available on the school’s website at jmhs.mars.k12.wv.us under the box office tab.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door, which opens at 6:30 pm.
Audience members will be required to wear a mask and seating is limited to 300.
The pageant has been approved by the Marshall County Health Department.