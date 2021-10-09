John Marshall High School was recognized for informing students about opportunities after graduation.



MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

John Marshall High School has been recognized by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for their efforts to inform and prepare students for higher education opportunities after graduation.



They were one of just 16 Mountain State high schools to earn this distinction.



Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, thanked these 16 schools for going the extra mile to help students with their education to ensure the state’s workforce remains competitive.



John Marshall Principal Cassie Porter calls the honor “amazing.”

That’s one of our main focuses here at John Marshall is to make sure that all of our seniors are ready for the workforce. So whether it’s going to a four-year college, or going to a career in a tech program, or even just right into work, we offer lots of opportunities for our students to make sure that they’re ready for any of the options that they choose. Cassie Porter, Principal, John Marshall High School

John Marshall High School offers a wide range of career tech programs, including everything from nursing, to business, to welding and much more.



The statewide goal set by Governor Jim Justice in 2018 is to have a 60-percent post-secondary education attainment rate by the year 2030