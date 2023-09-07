John Marshall in Marshall County West Virginia will host bands from across West Virginia as part of the 2023 West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History says the 3rd annual Series will see marching bands across the state and the first competition will be hosted by John Marshall on Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m.

Five bands will compete in the competition, and the top bands will receive monetary awards. The WVDACH will present a total of $1,500 to the grand champion, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, and the winner in each class based on band size – A, B, C and D – at each contest. A list of competing bands in the first competition is below.

Bands will collect points by competing in at least four local competitions along with the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship and Governor’s Cup Series final on Oct. 21 to be eligible to win the overall Governor’s Cup and more prize money. The Governor’s Cup final will award $5,000 to the grand champion; $3,000 to the 1st runner-up; $1,500 to the 2nd runner-up; $1,000 to the 3rd runner-up; and $500 to the 4th runner-up.

Bands performing at John Marshall are:

Class A

Phillip Barbour High School, Phillipi, Barbour County

Wheeling Park High School, Wheeling, Ohio County

Class C

Paden City High School, Paden City, Wetzel County

Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg, Wood County

Williamstown High School, Williamstown, Wood County.

The Governor’s Cup Series Finals will be held on October 21 at Philip Barbour High School