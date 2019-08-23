John Marshall Monarchs 2019 High School Football Preview

Now with a full offseason under his belt coach Willis is pleased with how his team is approaching the season.

We’ve had a lot of kids in here in the off season all summer we probably had 40 – 50 kids coessentially in the weight room out here conditioning. We’ve had a good camp so far we had a pretty good scrimmage against Linsly and were excited. Jason Willis- Head Coach

Offensively the Monarchs have some holes to fill but they do return seniors Zach Burkett at right tackle and Bradlee Clark at right guard.

The quarterback battle is between a pair of seniors in Justin Fronaphel who moves from running back a season ago where he rushed for 500 yards before an injury cut his season short and Wyatt Hill.

Seniors Dalton Flowers and Jace Boggs will help in the running game at fullback.

Seniors Zach Bishop, Dakota Bonds, and Ethan Gray along with junior Reid Willey will figure into the passing game at wide receiver.

We’d like to try to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball if we can. But the two quarterbacks that have been going at it this year for the starting job have played really well we have some nice receivers I think we can throw the ball a little more than we have in the past. That’s our key if we can control the line of scrimmage , we’ll be in pretty good shape. Jason Willis- Head Coach

Defensively they return 5 starters including Boggs and Flowers at linebacker. Wiley returns at a corner with seniors Koby Kubic and Hunter Purcell returning at tackle.

I like our line backing group we’ve got a nice set of linebackers there we’ve got some guys back that have some experience. Some guys back in the secondary some guys came out that didn’t play in the past that are looking pretty good over there we’ve got to get that defensive line a couple defensive ends right now is the position were really looking at and we got a couple guys that are doing all right , but we’ve got to get a little more physical there. Jason Willis- Head Coach

The Monarchs will open the season next Friday at University. The team Willis opened his career with a win against.