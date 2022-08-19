Mark Cisar steps into the job after Justin Kropka left after one season for his alma mater Martins Ferry. The current head baseball coach, Cisar was an assistant on last years football staff. Now he returns to head coaching duties for the since 2012 at Union Local.

“If this wasn’t the right scenario for me to step in and take over I never would have took the job. I see these kids everyday in the school, I’m enjoying it, I think they like me I like them. I’m able to push them to get the most out of them this was the perfect scenario for me to step in.” Mark Cisar / John Marshall Head Coach

He’s also stepping into a good situation with a number of key players returning from last years 6-4 team. Sophomore Klypson Wallace returns after an outstanding freshman season that saw him run for more than a thousand yards. Senior Jacob Caufield returns at quarterback and can run or throw the ball. At receiver they return the Sobutka twins Braden and Brennan, junior DeMario White, and Sophomore Wesley Hughes. Upfront they have a pair of seniors back in 6-5, 3-15 pound right tackle Cole Porter and guard Bryce Cook. Coach Cisar knows they will have the ability to run the ball early in the season.

Right now thats probably our main thing is to be able to run the ball inside exactly like you said we have two huge tackles you’ve got Cole Porter coming back this will be his fourth year he started and you add in Dre Hunter our left tackle who’s also a very big young man so we can do some good things inside.”> Mark Cisar / John Marshall Head Coach

Defensively they do have some holes to fill but they are solid in the back end with five returners, the Sobutka’s at corner Cody Hartman at safety or outside line backer, Ashton Collett at outside backer and Caufield at linebacker. After just missing the post season last year, Cisar says thats the main focus for this year.

“That’s out goal that’s what the kids have talked about and we are hungry the schedule has been upgraded a little bit we picked up Bridgeport(WV), we picked up Linsly so there’s some new teams on the schedule this year also Keyser. But our goal is and the kids goal is were just trying to go 1-0 each week and what ever we finish up whether that’s 7-3, 9-1, 10-0 it doesn’t matter we just want to get in the playoffs.” Mark Cisar / John Marshall Head Coach

The Monarchs will take their first step towards the post season when they host University on the 26th.)