In his second season as head coach, Mark Cisar says his team has one goal and that is to get back to the postseason.

” We want to make the high school playoffs whether that’s the 16 seed the 12 seed , first seed , second seed whatever we want to get into the playoff and build from that. And once you start winning hopefully that will carry on in the program.” Mark Cisar

“We’ve definately put a lot of work in in the offseason and you can feel our team chemistry and bond especially coming from last year and were excited to get to it.” Caleb Yates

“A lot of hard work and hustle these are the most hard-working guys I know.” Conor Fitzpatrick

And that hard work should payoff along with the return of four senior offensive linemen starting with Brown commit Caleb Yates at six-five, 310 pounds at left guard, Andreas Hunter at six-five, 305 pounds , six-one 290 pound Scott Schenerlein, six-two 260 pound Victor McElwee and six-two 230 pound Tanen McNeil.

To run behind that line they count on juniors Maverick Lemasters and Carter Adkins at tailback and senior Brady Deem at fullback. At receiver look for seniors Dimario White and Mason Hagadorn along with juniors Kaden Bungard and Hayden Gaiser. A pair of sophomores are battling it out at quarterback Jackson Helms and Kayden Knapp.

” This year were going to lean heavy on the run hopefully things go well up there for us and if not we have two capable guys that can throw it. But five senior lineman back this year four of those guys at one point last year were starters for us and they’ve looked well were talking about intelligent kids too.” Mark Cisar

Cisar says Lemasters is the leader defensively at linebacker, he’s joined there by senior Curtis Whorton and junior Brooks Harrison. McElwee , Schenerlein , Hunter , Yates and Deem return to the D-line with Gaiser back at one corner. The defensive backfield is still a work in progress.

” A lot of seniors are gone and e got some juniors filling in we do have two seniors that got some playing time last year that will step up , but that’s going to be a big focus for us in camp and has been , I think we can stop the run a little bit cause we have a lot of those guys on the offensive line on the defensive line.”

The Monarchs face their first challenge of the season next Friday when they visit University.