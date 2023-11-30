MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The John Marshall High School Music Department is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert.

The 6th annual Monarch Tidings is on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm, in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts in Glen Dale.

The student-produced, one-day-only event will feature selections from a combination of

ensembles, including Concert Band, Steel Band, Concert Choir, Monarch Choir, Chamber

Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra.

Ella Kennen and Morgan Carlin will serve as hosts of the show.

Festive tunes such as “Dashing through the Snow” and “Donde Esta Santa Claus,” along with

well-known favorites “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” and

“The Chipmunk Song” will deck the halls of the CPA with holiday cheer.

WJMH Media will record the concert, and the production will be shown in its entirety on the

WJMH Media YouTube page beginning Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Monarch Tidings can also be viewed on Christmas Eve from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on WTRF CBS and again on Christmas morning from 6:00 until 7:00 on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.

WLU-TV, West Liberty University’s TV station on Xfinity channel 14 and topperstation.com, will air the show around Christmastime.

This holiday concert, sponsored by the Karl and Mildred Niekamp Charitable Foundation, is

open to the public, and an admission fee will be charged.

Adult admission is $10, Student (K-12) admission is $5, and children 5 and under are free.

Anyone showing their personalized Marshall County Schools Activity Pass will get free

admission.

