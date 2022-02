Martins Ferry, OH. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry had the hot hand from the three point line in the second quarter. Colby Shriver had 2 assists to Zach Flesch and Davian Ray who both hit long-balls.

However, John Marshall hung around. Brennan Sobutka came up with a three ball just before halftime with an assist from Roman Gray. Sobutka had the most points for the Monarchs with 15. Gray finished with 9.

John Marshall trailed by just 1 at the half and went on to win 42-39.