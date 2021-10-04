John Marshall Principal: “very bad idea” on slap a staff member TikTok challenge

John Marshall Principal, Cassandra Porter, had a strong message for those wanting to attempt the new TikTok ‘slap a staff member’ challenge at the school.

‘It would be a very bad idea,’ said Principal Porter during a video message on the WJMH Media’s Facebook page

Principal Porter went on to explain the possible consequences if a student should try the challenge

You would be expuled from school with no extracurricular activties (sports, band, etc)

You would not be able to be on Marshall County Schools property

The person would be charegd with battery (juvenile lockup for those under 18 and jailtime for those 18 and over, plus a fine)

‘Make good choices, Monarchs,’ Principal Porter said finishing the video.

There have been multiple school districts across the country warning kids about ‘slap a staff member challenge.’

You can view the full message from Principal Porter below.