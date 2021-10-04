John Marshall Principal: “very bad idea” on slap a staff member TikTok challenge

John Marshall Principal, Cassandra Porter, had a strong message for those wanting to attempt the new TikTok ‘slap a staff member’ challenge at the school.
‘It would be a very bad idea,’ said Principal Porter during a video message on the WJMH Media’s Facebook page
Principal Porter went on to explain the possible consequences if a student should try the challenge
- You would be expuled from school with no extracurricular activties (sports, band, etc)
- You would not be able to be on Marshall County Schools property
- The person would be charegd with battery (juvenile lockup for those under 18 and jailtime for those 18 and over, plus a fine)
‘Make good choices, Monarchs,’ Principal Porter said finishing the video.
There have been multiple school districts across the country warning kids about ‘slap a staff member challenge.’
You can view the full message from Principal Porter below.