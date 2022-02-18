GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday night, all eyes were on the contestants at this year’s John Marshall Queens of Queens Pageant.

Eight contestants who were all seniors competed for the crown.

Judges scored the girls in three categories which included the interview, talent and poise-presentation.

Talents included dancing, singing and a drum solo.

Lea Landers received the crown Friday night.

First runner-up went to Trixie Calissie, and Amanda Rine is this year’s second runner-up.

Sabrina Thorn was named Miss Congeniality.

Landers will represent the Monarchs in the 2022 OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant this July.

The master of ceremonies was Tony Summers.