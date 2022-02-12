MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — John Marshall High School students sponsored their very own health fair Saturday. The event was an assignment for diabetes awareness and prevention.

The Health Science and Technology Academy or HSTA, provides first generation, minority, low –income, and rural students with the tools they need and financial support to become a medical professional.

This program has been in existence now for 28 years.

It helps prepare high school students for college and set them up for success.

According to HSTA Director, Dr. Cathy Morton, 84% of HSTA graduates remain in the state of West Virginia.

HSTA is a pipeline program for 9th-12th grade students and it’s building our own healthcare providers for the state of West Virginia. When they successfully complete HSTA, they are provided a tuition waver to any state-funded college, any state college in the state of West Virginia. Dr. Cathy Morton, Director of the Health Science and Technology Academy

John Marshall High School Senior and HSTA member, Sabrina Thorn organized the health fair as an assignment.

My father passed way when I was a sophomore, and he was diagnosed with diabetes. This year I have chosen to do my project on diabetes and hypertension, so I am testing if people are diagnosed with diabetes if they also have high blood pressure. Sabrina Thorn, Senior at JMHS, HSTA member

At the fair, participants went through several stations.

They tested your blood sugar, measured your height, weight, and blood pressure.

Thorn says she hopes her project creates awareness and looks forward to helping people in her future career.