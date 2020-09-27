John Marshall teacher earns Doctor of Education

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — A Spanish teacher of 18 years just earned the highest possible degree for teaching!

Dr. Jesus Marin has received an E.D.D. in education leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

7NEWS asked him the importance of learning a second language and how earning this distinction will improve his classroom.

It produces more gray matter to the brain it makes them think more critically they’re better at problem solving so you do use a little bit more of your brain when you’re not maybe a true bilingual but when you study a second language, as long as the teacher continues his own education it is beneficial for not just the students but the school and the community because it just gives the teacher a better look into the world and what they can bring into the classroom for the students to have. Dr. Jesus Marin, JMHS Spanish Educator

He cites former teachers as his inspiration for wanting to educate youth by exploring his own language.