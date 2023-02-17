MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – . What a two days it was for John Marshall senior Victoria Kidney at the West Virginia high school swim championships. She broke a state record while finishing second in the 100 yard butterfly on Thursday.

Then she did one better on Friday, winning the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 56.29 more than a full second faster than the second-place finisher. She also earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Also on Friday Wheeling Park’s Lacie Langmyer was second in the girls 500 yard free. Park’s Abby Heilman was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and the Patriot’s 400-yard free relay was third.

John Marshall’s 200-yard free relay was fourth. Overall the Park girls finished fourth and John Marshall was tied for sixth.

On the boy’s side, Wheeling Park’s Levi Parker was third in the 500-yard free.