Keim Crowned 2021 JMHS Queen of Queens

John Marshall High School
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. —


Natalie Keim was named the 2021 John Marshall High School Queen of Queens during the
annual pageant Thursday evening.


Eight senior girls competed for the school’s crown on the stage of the Center for Performing Arts
in Glen Dale.

Pictured from left: Haleigh Henderson (First Runner-Up), Natalie Keim (2021 JMHS Queen /
Miss Congeniality) and Hannah Lynch (Second Runner-Up / Miss Congeniality). Photo courtesy of The
Gaughenbaugh Studio


Haleigh Henderson earned First Runner-Up while Hannah Lynch was selected Second Runner-Up. Natalie Keim and Hannah Lynch tied for the title of Miss Congeniality, as voted by all
participants.

Natalie Keim will represent the Monarchs at the O.V.A.C. Queen of Queens Pageant on
Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

The O.V.A.C. Queen of Queens winner will be announced later that week during halftime of the Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Classic.

