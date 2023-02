MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10 senior girls from John Marshall High School competed Friday night for the coveted Queen of Queens title.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each contestant was scored in three categories: interview, talent and

poise/presentation.

This year’s Queen is Lauren Riggenbach, who will represent John Marshall at the OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant in July.

First runner up was Khole Trussell, and Second runner-up was Madelyn Cisar. Emma Felton took home the title of Miss Congeniality.