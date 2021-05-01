Marshall County students explore gardening

Unrecognizable senior couple with their granddaughter planting a seedling on allotment. Man, woman and a small girl gardening.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) April showers bring May flowers, and some Marshall County schools are doing the same.

Students at four schools across Marshall County started growing a number of different plants in late January.

Tomatoes, peppers, herbs, strawberries, and different types of flowers are among the various plants they have available.



They started selling these plants earlier today and will keep doing so until everything is sold.

Greenhouse manager and John Marshall senior Shelby Moore said shopping at a local greenhouse is best because it is a more personalized experience.