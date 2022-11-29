MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert.

The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts in Glen Dale.

This student-produced, one day only event will feature selections from a combination of

ensembles including Concert Band, Steel Band, Concert Choir, Monarch Choir, Chamber

Orchestra, String Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra.

Maria Evans and Ella Huynh will serve as hosts of the show.

Festive tunes such as “Jingle Bell Jam” and “Trepak” along with well-known favorites “Feliz

Navidad”, “Let It Snow” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” will deck the halls of the CPA with

Christmas cheer.

WJMH Media will record the concert. The production will be shown in its entirety on the WJMH

Media YouTube page beginning Tuesday, December 13. It can also be viewed on WLU-TV, West Liberty University’s TV station on Xfinity channel 14, and topperstation.com around

Christmastime.

This holiday concert is open to the public and an admission fee will be charged. Tickets can be

purchased from JMHS Music Department instructors, the main office of JM and at the door.

Any type of recording or social media posting of the concert is prohibited.



