New mask procedure now in effect at Marshall County Schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Masks are also now required for students and staff inside Marshall County Schools.

The updated procedure went into effect this morning.



It states that masks are required for students, staff and visitors while inside all school buildings and on buses.

Outdoor activities do not require masks.



School officials adjusted their policy, when the state changed their guidelines.



John Marshall Principal Cassie Porter says the first day of the procedure went well, with most of the kids on board with the policy. She say the goal is to keep as many kids as possible in school and out of quarantine.

At the end of the day, we just want to stay in school. Quarantining kids is awful, awful on them. It’s just their mental state and not being in school for ten days. So I think the students are old enough to understand, here in the high school that we need to keep our masks on for safety. Cassie Porter, Principal., John Marshall High School

Some good news for students at John Marshall. They will be holding all of their homecoming activities this weekend, including the dance. It will actually be held outdoors by the schools soccer field