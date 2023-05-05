MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WVSSAC softball sectionals continued on Friday.
The No. 1 John Marshall Monarchs hosted the No. 3 Morgantown Mohigans in Class 3A Region 1 Section 1 game two of the winners bracket.
Morgantown couldn’t keep up with John Marshall’s offense. The Monarchs hit three total home runs, two in the first inning.
John Marshall beat Morgantown in five innings with a final score of 9-1.
The Monarchs advance to the sectional finals and will play the winner of Morgantown v. Brooke on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.