MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WVSSAC softball sectionals continued on Friday.

The No. 1 John Marshall Monarchs hosted the No. 3 Morgantown Mohigans in Class 3A Region 1 Section 1 game two of the winners bracket.

WVSSAC Region 1 Section 1 🥎

No. 3 Morgantown v. No. 1 John Marshall

The winner of tonight’s game heads to the finals. @WTRF7News @JMHSMonarchs pic.twitter.com/vLUfRRHsrk — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 5, 2023

Morgantown couldn’t keep up with John Marshall’s offense. The Monarchs hit three total home runs, two in the first inning.

John Marshall dominated on offense in tonight's matchup against Morgantown. Here is an awesome moment I caught in the 1st inning…

"The Monarch Hype Chain"⛓️ was passed between Ava Blake and Kadence Pettit as the two hit back-to-back home runs. @WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB pic.twitter.com/So3ifv4Yd3 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 6, 2023

John Marshall beat Morgantown in five innings with a final score of 9-1.

The Monarchs advance to the sectional finals and will play the winner of Morgantown v. Brooke on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.