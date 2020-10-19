Two Schools in Marshall County Closed Due to Coronavirus Cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — In a statement released this afternoon, Marshall County Schools announced closings of two schools due to coronavirus.

Marshall County Schools, at the recommendation of the Marshall County Health Department, has decided to suspend in-person instruction at John Marshall High School and Moundsville Middle School for the remainder of this week.

Students who attend John Marshall High School and Moundsville Middle School will begin remote learning tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Remote learning will be conducted on the Microsoft Office 365 platform and students will use the iPad provided by Marshall County Schools to complete assignments and correspond with teachers.

This past Friday, the first case of coronavirus was reported at the middle school. One additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Moundsville Middle School this afternoon. A positive case of COVID-19 was identified yesterday at John Marshall High School, bringing its number of cases to five in the past week and a half.

John Marshall High School and Moundsville Middle School students are scheduled to return for face-to-face learning on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Level 2, based on current data.

All other public schools in Marshall County will continue to operate at Level 2 which includes four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday. Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue daily at every school.