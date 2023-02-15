MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

John Marshall High School’s steel band has been selected to perform as one of the X-Ensemble Honor Finalists at the West Virginia Music Educators Conference.

X-Ensembles are those that don’t fit into the traditional categories of concert band, orchestra or choir.

John Marshall’s steel band consists of 14 multi-talented musicians.

They do choreographed moves while playing their instruments and never miss a beat.

The X-Ensemble was created in 2016.

JM’s steel band has been given the honor every time they’ve been eligible, which is every other year.

“We practice a lot,” said Tracey Filben, John Marshall High School director of bands. “We have steel band as a class every day. So I get that continuity with the kids that they’re playing at least five days a week. That is how it works. We put in the time, and we’re fortunate.”

The state conference is Friday, March 3 at the Charleston Civic Center.

Selections will include Chasing Shadows, Nightwatch and It’s Too Late.