MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Seven teams competed in the Monarch Relays.

Wheeling Park, University, and John Marshall were your team leaders.

The Monarch Relays are in full swing here at JMHS.🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏽

I’ll have highlight later tonight. @WTRF7News @JMHSMonarchs pic.twitter.com/bqwDk6gsoU — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 15, 2023



For girls University came in first with a total score of 184, behind them stands Wheeling Park at 141, and in third place was John Marshall at 98 .



The boys winning team was Wheeling Park with a score of 191, in second was University at 135, and taking home silver is John Marshall with 98.



Ellie Reasbeck dominated for the Patriots getting the win in the girls high jump at 4’10 and winning pole vault at a height of 7’6’ alongside her teammate Hailey Hastings.

Ellie Reasbeck



Mykel Davis jumped 6’4 and won the boys high jump. His team cheered him on as he went for a PR.

Behind him at 6’2 was Ashton Collett of John Marshall.



Winning the boys 4×4 was University with a time of 3:41.82.



Both from Wheeling Park, Christian Bryan crushed the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31.

For the girls, Kaylee Davis won running a 12.83.