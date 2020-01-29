Wheeling Park Sweeps John Marshall

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Park completed a season sweep of John Marshall with an 81-57 win, Tuesday night.

Alex Vargo led all scorers with 32 points while Travis Zimmerman added 22 for the Patriots who improve to 11-3.

Park led 21-5 after the first quarter and 44-15 at the half.

Derrick Derrow led the Monarchs with 17 while Justin Frohnapfel added 15. The Monarchs lost for the third straight time and are now 6-11.

The Patriots host Parkersburg South, Thursday. The Monarchs visits Shenandoah, Saturday.