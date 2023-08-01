The rape and kidnapping trial of Josh Sills begins with opening statements today in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Daniel Padden estimates the trial will take five days.

Sills, an NFL player with the Philadelphia Eagles, is charged in regard with a December 5, 2019 incident in which he allegedly held a woman against her will in his pickup truck and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman was allegedly strangled and bitten, leaving marks.

A doctor is among the witnesses to be called.

The prosecution in opening arguments said the young woman and two friends were out drinking at several bars on Dec. 5, 2019.

They met Josh Sills at some point that evening, who had gone to high school with them and was then a football player at WVU.

Asst. Attorney General Erik Spitzer, prosecuting the case, said at the end of the evening, Josh Sills offered to drive the three friends home.

The male friend was dropped off, then they arrived at the victim’s friend’s house where both girls were staying.

The friend got out but the prosecution said Sills kept the victim in the truck.

The prosecution said Sills forced the young woman’s head down with her mouth on his genitals, over and over, until he ejaculated.

They said she was restrained in the truck until afterward.

The defense claimed it was consensual sex.

They said law enforcement never searched or impounded Sills’ pickup truck, never tried to get the bar video from the evening and never impounded the cell phones of Sills or any of the others even though they “were snap chatting all evening and well into the next morning.”

The first prosecution witness, Deputy Mark Fehr with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department, testified he was called to the emergency room at Southeastern Medical, and met with the victim, her mother and a Haven of Hope representative.

He said a SANE kit (Sexual Assault Nurse’s Examination) was done, and sent to the sheriff’s department.

He said the victim was “crying and sad” at the hospital.

He took pictures of the victim which he said showed injuries to her left knee.

Refresh this story for updates to Day 2 of the Josh Sills trial