Former Ohio Valley Athlete, WVU Mountaineer, and current NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sills is in court for day three of his trial.

Josh Sills’ defense team in his rape and kidnapping trial asked the judge to remove a juror who reported an incident to court officials.

The juror reported that the defense team had dinner at the Forum in Cambridge Tuesday night and were clearly heard discussing the case.

The victim in the case is employed at The Forum, and the juror reported that the victim’s fellow employees were offended by what the defense lawyers were saying.

Judge Daniel Padden summoned the juror to the courtroom, had her sworn in and questioned her on the witness stand.

He commended the juror for doing the right thing, as he had advised jurors from the beginning–not to allow anyone to discuss the case in their presence, and to report any incidents to the court.

The juror wasn’t at The Forum that night, but a friend called and told her about it, and she immediately told the friend not to discuss it

The friend told the juror that the lawyers had said the victim had shown cattle, and would have been strong enough to get away from Sills.

The defense asked that the judge excuse that juror and put an alternate in her place because she might hold their comments against them.

The judge repeatedly asked the juror if she could be fair and unbiased, and she said yes, that she would base her decisions solely on the testimony and evidence.

The judge ruled that the juror would remain on the panel.

Sills was charged by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.