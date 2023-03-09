Former Ohio Valley Athlete, WVU Mountaineer and current NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sills was in court on Thursday for his pretrial hearing.

The pretrial lasted about six minutes and Sills sat between his two lawyer’s at the defense table in the Guernsey County, Ohio court room.

Judge Daniel Paden said the Sills trial will have a tentative date of June 19 and probably last five days.

Sills was charged by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

Sills played high school football at Meadowbrook high school and went to play college at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State.

You can read the full 2019 incident report on Sills, here